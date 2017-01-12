Report: Wade Phillips agrees to become Rams defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have made two big coaching hires in the same day.

Hours after they announced the hiring of Sean McVay as head coach, reports said the Rams have also hired Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news about Phillips.

The Rams’ hiring of Phillips is no surprise considering reports had said McVay was likely to bring Phillips with him if he were hired as a head coach.

Phillips, 69, has been an NFL head coach four times and is considered one of the best defensive coordinators in the game. He coordinated Denver’s Super Bowl-winning defense a season ago.

Phillips’ contract with the Broncos expired, and it seemed likely he would move on after Gary Kubiak resigned. One thing to keep in mind is that Phillips runs a 3-4 defense and could make a switch with the Rams, which are suited for a 4-3.