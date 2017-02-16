Warrant issued for Darrelle Revis’ arrest

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Darrelle Revis, who is being charged for a street brawl with multiple people in Pittsburgh on Sunday morning.

TMZ Sports reports the news about the arrest warrant and says Revis is expected to surrender himself to police in the next day or two.

Police believe Revis took a cell phone out of the hands of a man he saw outside a bar, tried to delete a video on it, threw the phone into the street, and then knocked two men unconscious.

Revis’ attorney claims the New York Jets defensive back is the victim and was attacked my multiple men and was defending himself.

Police said the charges that were pending against Revis include robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault. The total count of charges is four felonies and one misdemeanor.