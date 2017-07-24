Warrant issued for Cowboys WR Lucky Whitehead over shoplifting arrest

A warrant has been issued for Lucky Whitehead after the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver missed a July court appearance related to a June arrest for shoplifting.

TMZ Sports reports the news about the arrest warrant being issued for Whitehead. A Cowboys special teamer, Whitehead was arrested in Virginia in June for shoplifting after he allegedly took stuff from a convenience store.

Whitehead was set to appear in court on July 6 but missed the date and was charged with failure to appear, per TMZ.

Whitehead has made nine catches for 64 yards the past two seasons. He also has rushed 20 times the past two years while also returning punts and kickoffs. He made headlines last week for a bizarre Instagram post about his dog.