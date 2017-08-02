Warrant issued for son of Broncos owner over parole violation

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for John Bowlen, the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, for a violation of his parole.

John was arrested on Sunday in California on suspicion of DUI and for driving over 100 mph, which violates the terms of his parole for a 2016 guilty conviction surrounding a 2015 domestic violence incident.

According to The Denver Post, the arrest warrant stated that John Bowlen had failed to check in with his probation officer since March, did not inform them he was in California, nor that he was arrested, and says he did not report for community service or enroll in domestic violence programs.

The attorney for Bowlen filed a motion in Arapahoe County, Colo. on Wednesday seeking to set aside the warrant. The attorney argues that Bowlen was never properly informed about the terms and duration of his probation.

Bowlen bailed out of California jail on Monday.