Warren Moon denies sexual assault allegations

A lawsuit was filed against Warren Moon on Monday accusing him of sexual harassment, and the Hall of Fame quarterback is denying the allegations.

In the lawsuit, a copy of which was obtained by Craig Whitlock of the Seattle Times, 32-year-old Wendy Haskell says she was hired as an executive assistant for Moon’s company, Sports 1 Marketing, back in July. Haskell alleges that Moon required her to stay in his hotel room with him on business trips, sleep in the same bed and wear “skimpy thong lingerie bottoms.” She also says Moon committed sexual battery against her by grabbing her crotch during a trip to Seattle earlier in the year and on another occasion when he slipped a drug into her drink and pulled her bathing suit off during a trip to Mexico.

Moon’s attorney Daniel Fears said in a statement Thursday that his client had not yet been served with the lawsuit, but he denied the allegations.

“Warren Moon has yet to be served with the lawsuit filed by Wendy Haskell, but he is aware of the claims contained in it,” Fears wrote, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Mr. Moon denies the claims by Ms. Haskell. Mr. Moon contends these claims are meritless, and he has every intention to vigorously defend himself in court.”

Moon has taken a leave of absence from his job as a Seahawks radio broadcaster, but Fears said that decision was made only because Moon knows his “duties as a commentator on the Seattle Seahawks radio network will be impacted” as he defends himself against the lawsuit.