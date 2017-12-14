Warren Sapp lying with explanation for giving co-workers sex toy gifts?

Warren Sapp was named in a sexual harassment lawsuit that was filed recently against NFL Network, and the Hall of Famer has denied all of the allegations against him. However, one report claims Sapp is not being totally truthful.

Jamie Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist for NFL Network, claims in a lawsuit that Sapp urinated in front of her in a restroom where she was sent to work on articles of clothing, telling her, “Sorry mama, but your office shouldn’t be our sh–ter.” Cantor also said Sapp gave her sex toys as Christmas gifts three straight years and showed her nude photos of women he claimed to have slept with.

In an interview with Andy Slater on WINZ-AM Wednesday, Sapp addressed each of the allegations. He admitted he once walked into a bathroom where Cantor was working, but he said he never urinated in front of her. He also said he may have shown her a photo of a woman in a bikini that he was dating, but insists there were no nude photos. He also addressed the sex toy situation.

“We were sitting there around Christmas time and everybody brought a Christmas gift, a little holiday joy for everybody,” Sapp told Slater, via A.J. Perez of USA Today Sports. “So, my man had made a little novelty thing that looked like mascara, eyeliner and different things. Little toys for ladies that move around a little bit. I showed them pictures and (the makeup artists) said bring me some, so I brought them some for the makeup ladies.”

After the interview, Sapp tweeted a photo of the sex toys he supposedly gave out, claiming they have nothing to do with sex and are designed for only women to use.

TMZ did some digging and may have discovered a hole in Sapp’s story. The photo he shared features a device called the Womanizer 2Go, and a source from the Womanizer company told TMZ Sapp has never had a relationship with anyone at the company. The source was “confused” as to why Sapp indicated otherwise.

It’s possible that Sapp knew someone who worked at a company that made similar products, but who knows.

In any event, the allegations against Sapp are only a small fraction of the verbal and physical abuse Cantor says she was subjected to while she worked at NFL Network.