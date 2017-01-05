Warren Sapp being sued for allegedly body-slamming actress Paula Trickey

Warren Sapp has dealt with several issues in his personal life over the past few years, and he can now add being sued by an actress to that list.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Jose Lambiet of the Miami Herald, Sapp is being sued by Paula Trickey for an alleged incident that took place during Super Bowl Week in Scottsdale two years ago. Trickey, who has been in a number of television series in addition to such films as “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2” and “Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader,” claims Sapp slammed into her and knocked her to the ground at an ESPN-hosted party on Jan. 31, 2015.

The lawsuit states that Sapp “struck (Trickey) with his body” while intoxicated and then quickly left the party. Trickey says she suffered “severe bodily injuries” and still experiences pain to this day.

“There are places in my body I didn’t know existed that are still hurting two years later,” the 50-year-old actress said. “I’ve had constant pain shooting through my body since.”

Trickey described Sapp as “pretty tanked that night” and said she was not surprised to learn the former NFL star had been arrested two days later. We’ll get to that in a bit.

Sapp took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny the accusations from Trickey. In fact, he claims he wasn’t even at the ESPN party the night she was allegedly run over.

On Jan. 30 2015 I was at the JBL/Harmon private event where I was scheduled to introduce Pitbull. It's impossible to be @ 2 places at 1 time — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) January 5, 2017

As for the arrest Trickey referred to, her alleged run-in with Sapp came two days before the Hall of Famer was arrested for solicitation of prostitution and assault. Sapp was accused of getting violent with the women, and you can see a video of them describing the incident to police here.

Trickey is seeking more than $15,000 in her lawsuit.