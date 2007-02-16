Was Marty Schottenheimer all jacked up on Mountain Dew?

If you can remember, I’ve been pretty critical of Marty Schottenheimer over the last few months. Just this week, I wasn’t sympathetic about the Chargers’ firing of Marty. Previously, I was pretty incredulous that the Chargers lost at home in the playoffs to the Patriots. Now, I have come across some new information about the Chargers/Patriots game that let’s just say, tells us a little something about what was going on in Marty’s head the day of the loss.

Sports talk show host Steve Czaban of FOX Sports Radio and WTEM in Washington D.C. told a story on-air this week about an email he received from a trusted source at NFL Films whom he labels “Deep Shield.” The source, “Deep Shield,” claims to have insight about some of the in-game conversations between Schottenheimer and his staff. I’ll let Czabe’s blog tell the rest of the story, starting with the contents of the email Czabe received from “Deep Shield” (and why do I feel like I’m in a James Bond movie?)

I know somebody that had full audio access to that game. What he said, was mind-blowing. You’ll remember the infamous 4th and 11 call that probably doomed SD in the first quarter. This was the exchange that was heard down-the-line between Marty and Cam Cameron. Marty: We’re going for it. Cameron: No f’ing way coach, we’re kicking. Marty: Find a play. We’re going for it. From then on it was a huge argument with cursing left and right. They had to call a time out and when Rivers came over he said, “What’s going on, why aren’t we kicking the field goal?” So early in the second quarter, Marty yells into the mic, “Goddamnit, I’m so hyped up someone needs to get over here and calm me down.” So the special teams coach comes over to him and talks to him and Marty says, “I was pulling into the parking lot today and I decided we were going to be aggressive. People don’t think I can be aggressive but I decided driving in that we were going to be.” And the ST coach says, “Coach. You can’t let the outside stuff get to you.”

If this is at all true, and Czaban seems to have a lot of confidence in his source (93% to be exact), then that tells us a lot about Schottenheimer — most of which isn’t surprising.

First, and most importantly, if this is accurate, then it portrays Schottenheimer as someone easily persuaded and unsure of himself. If this is true, then Schottenheimer clearly let the media influence his game-day decisions.

Secondly, if this is true, then it portrays Schottenheimer as someone lacking composure — probably not a good trait to have in high pressure situations. To tell you the truth, I wouldn’t be surprised if those exchanges took place. If they did, then it explains a lot about Schottenheimer’s lack of success in the playoffs — times when the pressure is at its all-time highest.

Keep in mind that I am not reporting that these conversations took place. Rather, I am just commenting on something presented to me that I find very intriguing.