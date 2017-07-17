Washington blames Kirk Cousins for lack of long-term contract

The deadline to sign franchise tagged players to a long-term extension came and went on Monday, and Kirk Cousins will be playing a second consecutive year on a one-year deal. If you ask his bosses, the quarterback is to blame for that.

In a statement he released after the 4 p.m. deadline passed, Washington president Bruce Allen said the team did everything it could to sign Cousins to a long-term deal. Allen’s comments made it clear the relationship between Cousins and Washington’s front office is on rocky ground.

Full statement from Bruce Allen. He didn't take any questions. pic.twitter.com/CBzfvQcroH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 17, 2017

It’s almost unheard of for a team to reveal details like that about contract negotiations, especially when the player involved is going to be your quarterback for at least one more season.

By playing under the franchise tag for a second straight year, Cousins will have made roughly $43 million in guaranteed money over the past two seasons. While one report indicated Cousins would be willing to discuss a deal with Washington next offseason, there’s growing sense of belief that a different NFC team is the favorite to sign him.