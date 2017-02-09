Report: Washington not letting GM Scot McCloughan speak with media

Washington apparently wants GM Scot McCloughan so focused on his scouting and personnel jobs that they are preventing him from speaking with the media.

The Washington Post made the revelation as part of a long column about the team published by Mike Jones on Thursday.

Jones says team president Bruce Allen is “breathing down” McCloughan’s neck. The team wants the GM to hit home runs in free agency and the draft. For those reasons, they reportedly kept McCloughan from speaking with the media at the Senior Bowl. They also reportedly will not let him speak with reporters at the combine.

Jones believes that McCloughan, Washington head coach Jay Gruden, and even Allen could be on the hot seat next season if the team does not show signs of improvement.

After a 4-12 season in Gruden’s first year on the job, Washington has improved and went 9-7 and then 8-7-1 this past season. They still have work to do to get back to the postseason.