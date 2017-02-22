Washington eyeing Tony Romo if they move on from Kirk Cousins?

Washington is likely going to use the franchise tag on Kirk Cousins at some point within the next week, but that does not necessarily mean he will remain with the team. A trade is still an outside possibility, and Tony Romo’s situation is apparently one that is being watched closely in the nation’s capital.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, Washington might be open to trading Cousins if there is the potential to land a veteran quarterback. Could Romo be that guy?

“The question for Washington is whether it can get a veteran quarterback such as Tony Romo to replace Cousins if (the team) decides to trade Cousins,” Cole said Wednesday. “Whether Washington will get a shot at Romo is a difficult question hinging on whether Dallas is willing to trade or release him and whether Romo will agree not to play for Washington as part of his release.”

The last point Cole made seems like the most important one. The Cowboys want to trade Romo, but they may end up giving him more flexibility by releasing him. If Jerry Jones does Romo that favor, one would think the two close friends would have a handshake agreement in place that Romo would not sign with a division rival.

In all likelihood, Cousins is going to remain in Washington for at least another season. And even if he doesn’t, Washington has not been mentioned as one of the names on Romo’s wish list, though they also were never expected to be in the market for a quarterback. Romo making a move like that just doesn’t seem realistic.