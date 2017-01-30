Report: Wes Welker to join Texans as offensive assistant

Wes Welker is reportedly going to be joining the Houston Texans for the upcoming season, though not in a capacity we are used to seeing him in.

According to John McCain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are expected to hire Welker to join their coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Texans expected to hire Wes Welker as an offensive assistant and bring back Bobby King as linebackers coach this week. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 30, 2017

There had been speculation that Welker wanted to get into coaching since he was spotted hanging out with the Texans coaching staff at the Senior Bowl, and it appears Bill O’Brien is willing to give him a shot.

O’Brien was an offensive assistant with the New England Patriots for five of the six seasons Welker spent with the team, so the two are quite familiar with one another. Welker last played for the St. Louis Rams in 2015, but a series of concussions may have cut his playing career short. We haven’t heard much from him since he wore that creepy Tom Brady costume to some Patriots games earlier this year.

Between Welker, O’Brien and defensive coaches Romeo Crennel and Mike Vrabel, there are Patriots connections all throughout the Texans’ coaching staff.