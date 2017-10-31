WR Kelvin Benjamin traded to Bills

The Carolina Panthers have decided to part with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and trade him to the Buffalo Bills.

Benjamin was dealt to Buffalo prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Panthers are receiving a third and seventh-round pick for Benjamin.

The 26-year-old was a first-round pick by Carolina in 2014 out of Florida State and caught nine touchdowns as a rookie. He had 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. This year he had 475 receiving yards and two TDs.

Benjamin missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL. The Panthers went 15-1 that season and reached the Super Bowl, meaning the team (and Cam Newton) had their best season without him. Clearly Carolina felt he was expendable, which could also be a sign that tight end Greg Olsen is returning soon.

Buffalo now upgrades its receivers by adding Benjamin, who probably will emerge as Tyrod Taylor’s top target.