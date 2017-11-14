Yu Darvish reportedly top target for Twins

Yu Darvish is reportedly the top free agent target for the up and coming Twins this winter after spending last season with the Rangers and Dodgers.

Minnesota was a pleasant surprise last season. The team’s 85 wins were the most since 2010 and they also reached the postseason for the first time since that season as an American League wildcard.

Looking to build on that momentum, the Twins are looking to add starting pitching to a rotation that includes Ervin Santana, who made the All-Star team for the second time in his career this year. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Twins are aiming high with Yu Darvish atop their list and Jake Arrieta not far behind.

The lasting memory for many on Darvish is likely two disappointing performances during the World Series in which he failed to last two innings in either start and surrendered eight runs. It’s possible that works in Minnesota’s favor when it comes to competing for Darvish’s services though.

Darvish is a much better pitcher than he showed in the World Series. He had better showings during the NLDS and NLCS and pitched to a 3.86 ERA with 209 strikeouts in 186.2 innings during the regular season. The Twins finished in second place in the AL Central last season. The addition of a top flight starter like Darvish would go a long way in helping Minnesota sustain the success they had last season.