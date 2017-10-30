pixel 1
Zach Miller needed emergency surgery, was in danger of losing leg

by Steve DelVecchio

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller suffered a gruesome knee injury on Sunday, and there was talk as of Monday morning that it could potentially threaten his career and cost him a leg.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Miller had to undergo emergency vascular surgery after he suffered artery damage. Mortensen noted that surgeons were working to save Miller’s left leg.

The procedure included grafting tissue from Miller’s right leg to repair the damaged artery in his left leg, according to the report.

Miller suffered the dislocated knee on a freak play where he came down wrong while trying to haul in a touchdown pass. It was one of the most gruesome injuries of the year, but you can watch it here if you have the stomach for it.

In an era where we have almost become immune to hearing that players have suffered torn ligaments in their knees, we certainly hope Miller ends up making a full recovery.

