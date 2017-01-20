Ad Unit
Friday, January 20, 2017

Report: Zach Orr retiring due to serious injury

January 20, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is reportedly retiring from football after just three seasons in the NFL.

Orr, who had a breakout season in 2016 and was named a second-team All-Pro, dealt with a shoulder injury late in the year. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the injury has forced Orr into retiring at age 24.

Orr ranked in the top 10 among defenders this season with 132 tackles, 91 of which were solo. He and former Alabama star C.J. Mosely looked like one of the best linebacker duos in the what was the third NFL season for both.

We have seen a number of NFL players retire early in recent years, mostly due to head injury concerns. Orr looked like he was just coming into his own, so it’s a shame we won’t get to watch him in the coming years.


