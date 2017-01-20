Report: Zach Orr retiring due to serious injury

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is reportedly retiring from football after just three seasons in the NFL.

Orr, who had a breakout season in 2016 and was named a second-team All-Pro, dealt with a shoulder injury late in the year. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the injury has forced Orr into retiring at age 24.

#Ravens star LB Zach Orr is retiring because of a serious injury, sources say. Heart-breaking. Team couldn’t talk him out of it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2017

Source said Orr was playing with a cracked bone in his shoulder late in the season. He missed Week 17 with what was termed a neck injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2017

Orr ranked in the top 10 among defenders this season with 132 tackles, 91 of which were solo. He and former Alabama star C.J. Mosely looked like one of the best linebacker duos in the what was the third NFL season for both.

We have seen a number of NFL players retire early in recent years, mostly due to head injury concerns. Orr looked like he was just coming into his own, so it’s a shame we won’t get to watch him in the coming years.