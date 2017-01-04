Zach Zenner appreciates Michael Bennett’s compliments

Some may have been offended by Michael Bennett’s praise of Zach Zenner that invoked race, but Zenner did not see it that way. In fact, Zenner says he appreciated the compliments.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Seahawks’ playoff game against the Detroit Lions, Bennett was complimentary of Zenner and called him the best white running back in the league.

“I think the running back, man, he’s — there’s not many white running backs in the NFL but he has to be the best right now,” Bennett said of Zenner Tuesday. “He’s doing such a great job of cutbacks and hitting the hole. He’s a really good back. I know all the stuff he did in college, three straight seasons of 2,000 yards. I don’t care where you’re at, if you can do that you have got amazing talent. And I think he’s just an amazing running back, the things he can do with the ball. He got good balance, he can spin, he can catch it out of the backfield. I think he fits the offense perfectly.”

Zenner, who has led the Lions in rushing the past two weeks, responded on Wednesday.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion and it sounded like he said some pretty nice stuff,” Zenner said via the Detroit Free Press. “So I’m appreciative of that and I think he’s a really good player and we’ve got to be ready to face him. He does some stuff that you just kind of say wow when you look at the tape.”

Zenner is in his second season in the NFL after going undrafted out of South Dakota State. He has averaged 68 yards per game in his last two contests, while scoring three touchdowns. The Lions’ running back has posted 530 total yards and four touchdowns this season and should see the bulk of Detroit’s carries against Seattle.