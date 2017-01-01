Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Zaire Anderson carted off field after hit to head

January 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Zaire Anderson

Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson was carted off the field after injuring himself on a collision in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Anderson was looking to make a tackle and dived into a pile, but he went head-first and collided with a teammate:

Anderson was down on the field after the collision and was taken away on a stretcher.

There was a positive update about his condition.


