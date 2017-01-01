Zaire Anderson carted off field after hit to head
Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson was carted off the field after injuring himself on a collision in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
Anderson was looking to make a tackle and dived into a pile, but he went head-first and collided with a teammate:
Zaire Anderson was on the ground for some time before being stretchered off. Here was the hit. pic.twitter.com/AtkXbgJjWU
— Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) January 1, 2017
Anderson was down on the field after the collision and was taken away on a stretcher.
There was a positive update about his condition.
Broncos LB Zaire Anderson has been taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering a neck injury. He has movement in his arms & legs.
— Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) January 1, 2017