Ad Unit
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Fan gives Xander Schauffele hilarious DMX tee box shoutout

June 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Xander Schauffele

Fans in the gallery yelling out things upon golfers teeing off is nothing new, but what one bellowed during Saturday’s US Open certainly was.

As Xander Schauffele teed off on the first hole at Erin Hills in the third round Saturday, one fan yelled out, “X gonna give it to ya!”

That is a reference to the famous DMX song, “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.”

Hopefully Schauffele appreciated the support. The fans got a kick out of it, and announcer Joe Buck even seemed to chuckle.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus