Fan gives Xander Schauffele hilarious DMX tee box shoutout

Fans in the gallery yelling out things upon golfers teeing off is nothing new, but what one bellowed during Saturday’s US Open certainly was.

As Xander Schauffele teed off on the first hole at Erin Hills in the third round Saturday, one fan yelled out, “X gonna give it to ya!”

Hate people yelling after golfers hit the ball, but a DMX shoutout for Xander Schauffele is real pic.twitter.com/OjdyDFy46c — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 17, 2017

That is a reference to the famous DMX song, “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.”

Hopefully Schauffele appreciated the support. The fans got a kick out of it, and announcer Joe Buck even seemed to chuckle.