Henrik Stenson had rental house robbed at Open Championship

The 2017 Open Championship got off to a rough start for Henrik Stenson, and that had nothing to do with the way the defending champion golfed on Thursday.

On Friday, Stenson revealed that the home he is renting near Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England was burglarized. While Stenson lost some personal items and all of his clothing for the week, he expressed relief that none of his family members were in the home at the time.

Eventful week for the defending champion this week at #TheOpen. Henrik Stenson’s rented house was robbed on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/em2i9EIkNp — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) July 21, 2017

Unfortunately, pro athletes having their homes robbed has seemingly become more common in recent years. Ronda Rousey recently opened up about something similar happening to her and her boyfriend, and we have heard numerous stories about burglaries in recent months. With more information being available about the whereabouts of athletes and celebrities thanks to social media, the trend isn’t all that shocking.