Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Jack Nicklaus on Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest: ‘He’s struggling’

May 30, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tiger Woods

Jack Nicklaus feels that Tiger Woods is in need of help in the wake of his DUI arrest on Monday, and the 18-time major champion is willing to offer his support.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Nicklaus made it seem as though the arrest was more than just a fluke incident from an iconic athlete who has it all together.

Nicklaus also mentioned the rash of injuries Woods has suffered in recent years. Jack said he believes Tiger ran into a lot of problems when he put on a lot of muscle mass. As it turns out, Woods’ most recent back surgery came after Nicklaus convinced Tiger to go see his trainer.

Woods said his DUI arrest was not caused by alcohol, and the police report seems to support that. However, it does not make the details surrounding the arrest any less alarming.

Interestingly enough, Tiger recently declared that he is feeling better than he’s felt in years. It’s unclear if the arrest will have an effect on his return to competitive golf.


