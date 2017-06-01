Jason Day wears Cavaliers-colored shoes at Memorial

Jason Day’s shoes were all the rage at Memorial on Thursday in Dublin, Ohio.

The Australian born golfer was wearing Cleveland Cavaliers-colored shoes at the tournament in advance of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Day may have been born in Australia, but his wife, Ellie, is from Columbus and a fan of the local teams, such as the Blue Jackets and Cavs. Day has become a fan of the teams as well.

Day shared a photo of the shoes on Instagram Wednesday, also tagging Cavs player JR Smith, who enjoys golfing:

Can't wait to play in my adopted home state tomorrow in these shoes! @Teamswish Got you a pair, too . Let’s bring home the Championship @Cavs! A post shared by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on May 31, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

Here’s a closer look at the Nike shoes, made by Nomad Customs:

Day’s association with the Cavs was already pretty well known, but now that’s grown even more. Most remember when two seasons ago, his wife was sent to the hospital after LeBron James collided with her. This is a much better tie to the team.