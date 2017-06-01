Jimmy Connors urges Tiger Woods to ‘get it together’

Just about everyone has an opinion about Tiger Woods in the wake of the golfer’s recent DUI arrest, and that includes tennis legend Jimmy Connors.

On Wednesday, Connors sent a tweet saying he is rooting for Tiger and urging the 14-time major champion to “get it together.”

Tiger– I'm rooting for you– life is still " pretty special" long after the limelight. Get it together- lots of people still care about you — Jimmy Connors (@JimmyConnors) June 1, 2017

Connors has struggled with gambling addiction, and he went into detail about it in a book he published several years ago.

“I was trying to find that daily thrill especially after I quit playing, even if it was just three seconds,” Connors explained, via a 2013 article from ESPN.com. “And then it doesn’t always happen. So then you just chase more. … Whether it was watching a basketball game or a football game, or laying cards or rolling dice or whatever.”

It would be unfair to jump to conclusions about Tiger’s personal life without knowing all the details, and that is the basis of why Charles Barkley vehemently defended Woods this week. Tiger’s career has obviously taken a downward turn, and that makes him an easy target for criticism. But unless people like Jack Nicklaus know something the rest of us don’t, it seems premature to say Woods needs “help.”