Sunday, July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth tells caddie to ‘get that’ after incredible eagle putt

July 23, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jordan Spieth pulled a savage move after sinking an incredible putt for eagle on the 15th hole Sunday at The Open Championship.

Two holes after he lost the lead with a bogey on 13, Spieth rallied back with an impressive 48-foot putt for eagle. His reaction to making the putt was to point to the cup and tell his caddie to go get the ball.

Did Michael Greller give Spieth some different advice for the putt that the golfer overruled? Was Spieth just in a hurry to get to the next hole after the lengthy delay on 13? It’s hard to say what sparked that reaction from Spieth, but that sure was awesome. Folks on Twitter noticed and appreciate it:

Spieth went on to win the tournament, giving him his third major. He becomes the second golfer to win three different majors before the age of 24, joining Jack Nicklaus.


