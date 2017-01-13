Ad Unit
Jordan Spieth, Smylie Kaufman accidentally flip kayak in Hawaii (Video)

January 13, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jordan Spieth and Smylie Kaufman wasted no time taking part in outdoor activities during their down time at the Sony Open in Hawaii this week, and they may have to replace their cell phones because of it.

On Thursday, Spieth and Kaufman were paddling in a kayak together when they underestimated the power of the surf in Honolulu. As luck would have it, television cameras caught the entire thing:

How do we know there were electronics on board? The fellas shared some videos on social media before they capsized. At that point, they were relaxing in much calmer seas.

Smylie + Spieth + kayak = pure gold. If you don't follow Smylie on Snapchat (smylie_kaufman), you should!

A video posted by Golf Digest (@golfdigest) on

Fortunately, they should be able to afford replacements. If you want to get an idea of how much money the 23-year-old Spieth has, just read about how much his caddie made a couple seasons ago. That probably has a little to do with why Spieth and Kaufman found the mishap so hilarious:


