Jordan Spieth takes 30 minutes to play 13th hole

Jordan Spieth caused a lengthy delay in play during the back nine of his final round at The Open Championship on Sunday after hitting a poor tee shot on 13.

Spieth’s tee shot went about 100 yards right of the fairway, leaving questions about where he would take his lie. They haggled over the matter for several minutes before Spieth took an unplayable to the right of some trucks and hit over a hill towards the green.

Spieth managed to save what could have been a disastrous situation. He was able to get close to the green and then chipped about 10 yards away from the hole before putting in for bogey.

All in all, Spieth took a five on the hole despite his penalty stroke and only dropped one stroke behind Matt Kuchar for the lead. Spieth made it up on the following hole with a birdie, and then he sunk a 48-foot putt on 15 for an impressive eagle.