Justin Thomas, girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski know how to have a good time

Justin Thomas kept himself in the hunt all week at the PGA Championship, and it’s probably safe to assume his better half was on pins and needles as the drama unfolded.

Thomas and his girlfriend, Jillian Wisniewski, are no strangers to a good time. The four-time winner on the PGA Tour has shared a number of posts on social media proudly bragging about Wisniewski’s good looks, and the couple has taken plenty of vacations together since they started dating.

Holidays are better with some arm candy like this A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Back in May, Thomas and Wisniewski accompanied some other golfers to Churchill Downs.

Can't beat Derby weekend! What a weekend with this squad A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on May 7, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Thomas, a self-proclaimed momma’s boy, also revealed recently that Wisniewski shares a birthday with his mother.

Wishing a very happy birthday to both of my ladies! And here's to momma still looking that young 👌🏽 A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:47am PST

But you know how we really know Wisniewski must be “the one” for Thomas? She joined Thomas on one of the many bro trips he takes with some of his golf buddies when she and some other ladies went to the Bahamas with Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth, among others. If that’s not love, we don’t know what is.

Photo via Instagram/Justin Thomas