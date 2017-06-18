Old Brooks Koepka anti-LeBron tweet resurfaces

As Brooks Koepka prepared to close out the US Open at Erin Hills on Sunday for his first career major, he became the victim of some Twitter diggers.

Some folks unearthed an old, anti-leBron James tweet Koepka sent in 2011. This one is pretty funny in hindsight:

Lebron u will never win a championship! All these heat fans where u at now? Dirk u the man! Lebron #uwishuwereme #suckstosuck #uwillneverwin — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 3, 2011

LeBron ended up winning two in a row with the Miami Heat despite losing that year to Dirk and the Dallas Mavericks. Then James won a third with the Cleveland Cavaliers last year.

Koepka couldn’t have been more wrong about that tweet. Leave it to some on the net to bring it back up on a huge day for the golfer.