Rory McIlroy shares photo of cool letter from late Arnold Palmer

27-year-old golfer Rory McIlroy won his first ever major nearly six years ago when he took home the title at the US Open at Congressional in 2011. After that win, McIlroy, then 22, received a letter from late golfing legend Arnold Palmer.

On social media Tuesday, McIlroy shared that letter:

A letter from AP after my first major. Great words of wisdom as always. Can't wait to play @APinv this week and celebrate his amazing life. pic.twitter.com/plIpZxgjtn — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 14, 2017

That’s a pretty cool letter to receive from one of the most iconic figures in golf.

McIlroy of course won that major by shooting 16-under and 268 over the 72 holes — both of which were major records. He was named PGA Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014 and has some work to do in 2017 to get back to that form. McIlroy finished in the top 10 in two majors last year but also failed to make the cut in the other two.