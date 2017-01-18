Rory McIlroy puts analyst Brandel Chamblee in check
Rory McIlroy took a minute on Wednesday to put Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee in check via Twitter.
Chamblee has been arguing against players hitting up on their driver.
@THEclubfitter Jack Nicklaus did not hit up on his drives. Some of today's longest hitters hit up on their drives, but most/average hit down
— brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017
McIlroy decided to respond with one simple tweet:
Pretty sure hitting up with your driver works @chambleebrandel pic.twitter.com/OLU3ZO815C
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017
As Barstool Sports points out, this isn’t the first time McIlroy has responded to Chamblee:
@GolfChannel @chambleebrandel pic.twitter.com/tz7lSH7Z6k
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) February 16, 2016
Chamblee believes he was correct about McIlroy though, as the golfer now has a rib injury.
February 16th last year, I raised this concern exactly. I hate to see the best players sidetracked by this belief. https://t.co/LTtf1wGEBO
— brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017
We still love watching McIlroy stick it to Chamblee on social media.