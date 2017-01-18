Rory McIlroy puts analyst Brandel Chamblee in check

Rory McIlroy took a minute on Wednesday to put Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee in check via Twitter.

Chamblee has been arguing against players hitting up on their driver.

@THEclubfitter Jack Nicklaus did not hit up on his drives. Some of today's longest hitters hit up on their drives, but most/average hit down — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017

McIlroy decided to respond with one simple tweet:

Pretty sure hitting up with your driver works @chambleebrandel pic.twitter.com/OLU3ZO815C — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) January 18, 2017

As Barstool Sports points out, this isn’t the first time McIlroy has responded to Chamblee:

Chamblee believes he was correct about McIlroy though, as the golfer now has a rib injury.

February 16th last year, I raised this concern exactly. I hate to see the best players sidetracked by this belief. https://t.co/LTtf1wGEBO — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 17, 2017

We still love watching McIlroy stick it to Chamblee on social media.