Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Rory McIlroy puts analyst Brandel Chamblee in check

January 18, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy took a minute on Wednesday to put Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee in check via Twitter.

Chamblee has been arguing against players hitting up on their driver.

McIlroy decided to respond with one simple tweet:

As Barstool Sports points out, this isn’t the first time McIlroy has responded to Chamblee:

Chamblee believes he was correct about McIlroy though, as the golfer now has a rib injury.

We still love watching McIlroy stick it to Chamblee on social media.


