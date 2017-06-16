Ad Unit
Saturday, June 17, 2017

Rory McIlroy has perfect response for Steve Elkington

June 16, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy had a perfect response for former major champion Steve Elkington on Twitter Friday.

McIlroy failed to make the cut at the US Open for the second year in a row. Elk, who won the PGA Championship in 1995, said that McIlroy was “bored” with golf.

McIlroy responded to the comment by sending a screenshot of his career accomplishments, noting that Elk underestimated his career earnings by half.

Twitter absolutely loved McIlroy laying the smack down on Elk. Here were some of the funny reactions:


