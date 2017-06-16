Rory McIlroy has perfect response for Steve Elkington

Rory McIlroy had a perfect response for former major champion Steve Elkington on Twitter Friday.

McIlroy failed to make the cut at the US Open for the second year in a row. Elk, who won the PGA Championship in 1995, said that McIlroy was “bored” with golf.

McIlroy responded to the comment by sending a screenshot of his career accomplishments, noting that Elk underestimated his career earnings by half.

More like 200mil… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Twitter absolutely loved McIlroy laying the smack down on Elk. Here were some of the funny reactions: