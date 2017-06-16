Rory McIlroy has perfect response for Steve Elkington
Rory McIlroy had a perfect response for former major champion Steve Elkington on Twitter Friday.
McIlroy failed to make the cut at the US Open for the second year in a row. Elk, who won the PGA Championship in 1995, said that McIlroy was “bored” with golf.
McIlroy responded to the comment by sending a screenshot of his career accomplishments, noting that Elk underestimated his career earnings by half.
More like 200mil… not bad for a "bored" 28 year old… plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7
— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017
Twitter absolutely loved McIlroy laying the smack down on Elk. Here were some of the funny reactions:
— Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) June 17, 2017
Dude he's an crusty jealous dork. Keep doing you pic.twitter.com/Ni65VApduo
— John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) June 17, 2017
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 17, 2017
Game, set and match. pic.twitter.com/3tJzwvEi97
— Emiliano Grillo (@GrilloEmiliano) June 17, 2017