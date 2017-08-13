Rory McIlroy says rib injury will keep him out indefinitely

Rory McIlroy says that he will be out indefinitely with a rib injury following a 22nd-place finish at the PGA Championship in Charlotte on Sunday.

McIlroy shot a final-round 68 to finish the major one over par. Afterwards he said he will return home to be examined by doctors. He believes he may miss anywhere from a few weeks to several months.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” McIlroy said on Sunday. “You might not see me until next year. You might see me in a couple of weeks’ time. It really depends.”

Although all four majors have already been played, McIlroy still has work to do in the FedEx Cup standings. He’s ranked No. 43 and needs to be in the top 30 to qualify for the Tour Championship. But it sounds like he’s not too worried about that as of now. Instead, he seems to say he’s more focused on the Masters next year.

“April is a long way away. That’s the next big thing on my radar,” he said.

McIlroy last won a major in 2014, when he went back-to-back at The Open Championship and PGA Championship. The 28-year-old posted two top-10s this year.