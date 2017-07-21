Sergio Garcia suffered arm injury taking out his frustration on a bush

Sergio Garcia injured his right arm during the second round of the Open Championship on Friday, and you probably won’t feel sorry for him when you see how it happened.

While struggling early on, Garcia decided to take out his frustrations on some of the thick brush that makes play so challenging at Royal Birkdale. The decision proved unwise.

Update: This is how Sergio hurt his right arm. Took a swipe at the gorse … and the gorse won. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Z3uYcQNfBX — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 21, 2017

Garcia appeared to suffer the injury on the 4th hole, and he went on to make an eagle at the 5th. He finished with a 1-under 69 for the round, which was a good score for how tough the conditions were.

Garcia, who is getting set to marry his girlfriend Angela Akins next weekend, kept himself in the hunt in the first two days at the Open. The reigning Masters champion will make the cut with a total score of 2-over after the first two rounds.