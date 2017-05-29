Ad Unit
Monday, May 29, 2017

Tiger Woods says alcohol was not involved in DUI

May 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Tiger Woods mug shot

Tiger Woods has addressed his Monday DUI with a statement in which he clarified the substances that led to his arrest.

Woods said in his statement that alcohol was not a factor in his DUI. Instead, the golfer says he had a bad reaction to mixing his prescribed medications.

Woods looked like an absolute mess in his mugshot.

Woods, 41, was taken into custody around 3 a.m. and booked into Palm Beach County jail before being released later in the morning. Tiger has been out after undergoing yet another back surgery, but he recently said he was feeling great.


