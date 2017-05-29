Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Florida

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Florida on Monday morning and charged with DUI.

WPTV in Florida reports that Woods was taken into custody at roughly 3:00 a.m. on Military Trail South of Indian Creek Parkway and booked into Palm Beach County Jail at 7:18 a.m. He was later released from custody on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Here’s Tiger Woods’ mugshot after his arrest on DUI charge pic.twitter.com/d6f8CpOIc5 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017

Woods, 41, who is in the midst of another comeback attempt following spinal fusion surgery, said earlier this week via his personal blog that he hasn’t “felt this good in years.”

It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief. I haven’t felt this good in years. I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope. The process leading up to my decision to have surgery was exhaustive. I consulted with a specialist, and after weighing my options, that’s when I decided to go to Texas to have surgery.

Woods withdrew after a first-round 77 in Dubai in February. He has not won a PGA tournament since 2013, with his last Majors victory coming in 2008.