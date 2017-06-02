Tiger Woods made bald joke, struggled with breathalyzer during booking

Tiger Woods may have been under the influence of something very powerful when he was arrested for DUI early Monday morning, but it appears his sense of humor remained somewhat intact.

When he was being processed at the Jupiter Police Department, Woods cracked a joke about how he is losing his hair. Tiger was asked to state his height, weight, hair and eye color, and he described his hair as “brown and fading.”

Woods also struggled when a jail house employee was trying to administer the breathalyzer test. He appeared completely out of it and at one point said he “can’t unlock my two bracelets.” Here is a video:

Tiger blew a 0.00, so he was telling the truth about not being under the influence of alcohol. He did, however, admit that he took a bad mix of prescription medication. He clearly should not have been driving, and the dash cam video from his arrest made that perfectly clear.