Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tiger Woods dash cam video released

May 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Tiger Woods dash cam video was released on Wednesday, two days after the golfer was arrested in Jupiter, Florida on suspicion of DUI.

In the video, Tiger can be seen looking confused as he is asked to follow directions from the police officer. He sounds somewhat groggy.

Woods issued a statement Monday after being released from jail following his DUI arrest. In the statement, he said that his DUI was not related to alcohol, but rather the result of mixing prescription medications.

Woods was found by police asleep at the wheel, pulled over in his car. His Mercedes-Benz showed damage and had two flat tires. Tiger registered a 0.00 on his breathalyzer test.


