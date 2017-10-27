Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, gets probation

As expected, Tiger Woods pleaded guilty Friday to reckless driving stemming from his May arrest for driving under the influence.

Woods was sentenced to a year of probation, which includes community service and regular drug tests.

Woods was found asleep at the wheel in May due to heavy use of prescription drugs, though he wasn’t drunk. As this was Woods’s first offense, he did not get a severe punishment, and it likely helps that he sought help for his issues after the arrest as well.