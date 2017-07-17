Tiger Woods has plummeted to a startling low in World Golf Rankings

Tiger Woods is going through some serious things in his life right now, and golf probably isn’t at the forefront of his mind.

Woods was recently arrested for DUI, and he’s reportedly receiving professional help to manage his prescriptions. On top of that, he’s still dealing with some physical ailments like his ever-present back problems.

It is still startling, however, to see how far Woods has fallen in the Official World Golf Rankings. As of Monday, Woods has bottomed out to No. 1,005, according to Golf.com. Last week he was 18 slots higher.

Though his fall from grace has been rapid, it’s still hard to believe Woods is not a top-1,000 golfer in the world.

Woods finished 17th at the 2015 Masters, and going a little further back, he was the PGA Player of the Year in 2013.

During his recent struggles, Woods has gotten an array of input from other professional athletes. Jack Nicklaus said he “feels bad for” Woods and “Tiger is struggling.” Charles Barkley said Woods is the greatest golfer of all time no matter what, and we don’t really know what Woods is going through.

Woods is hearing it from all angles. Though his golf ranking is dropping further each week, he probably shouldn’t be paying much attention to that as he works to get his life together.