Tiger Woods, Lindsey Vonn among victims in nude photo leak

A new wave of nude photos featuring celebrities has hit the internet, and Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn are reportedly among those who have been victimized.

According to TMZ, the website Celeb Jihad recently released nude photos of athletes and celebrities, including Woods, Vonn, actress Kristen Stewart and singers Miley Cyrus and Katharine McPhee. Marty Singer, an attorney representing Woods, has threatened to sue the website if the photos of Tiger are not removed immediately.

Sources told TMZ that the nude photo of Tiger was obtained via a hack of Vonn’s phone. The 14-time major champion and Olympic skier dated for several months.

Unfortunately, nude photo hacks have become quite common over the past several years. Kate Upton and Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander were victimized in one of the most infamous hacks back in 2014, and the person responsible was sentenced to 18 months in prison.