Tiger Woods told police he was also on Xanax

A new detail has emerged in the Tiger Woods DUI case.

Woods was arrested early on Memorial Day for suspicion of DUI after being found passed out in his car in Jupiter, Fla. The golfer blew a 0.00 on a breathalyzer, but he was intoxicated from a mixture of prescription medications.

Woods had told officers at testing that he was on oloxex (sic), Torix (sic), Vioxx and Vicodin. But Golf Channel obtained an unredacted police report that says Woods told an officer on the scene that he was also on Xanax.

Xanax is a medication used to treat anxiety and depression, and can cause serious problems when combined with an opioid like Vicodin.

Even though Woods was not in good shape during his DUI and clearly could not operate his vehicle safely, he was competent enough to make a funny bald joke.