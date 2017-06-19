Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage medications

Tiger Woods said in a statement on Monday that he is receiving professional help so he can better manage his medications.

The golfer shared the news via Twitter:

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Memorial Day after being found passed out in his car. Woods did not have any alcohol in his system, but he had taken multiple medications that produced a concerning reaction.

Tiger has battled back issues and multiple surgeries over the past few years, which has led him to take pain medications.