Tiger Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade

Tiger Woods no longer has the option of playing Nike golf clubs if he wants the latest and greatest equipment, so the 14-time major champion has chosen to sign an exclusive equipment deal with a new club manufacturer.

On Wednesday, Woods announced that he has inked a deal with TaylorMade.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

Tiger has been working with TaylorMade clubs for the past several months (video here), so the decision is not a surprise. He also recently announced that he has signed a deal with Bridgestone for golf balls.

It goes without saying that Woods is the most important client TaylorMade has ever signed. His popularity remains through the roof even at age 41, and sales are certain to skyrocket now that Tiger has joined the TaylorMade family.

With Tiger’s announcement and Rory McIlroy having recently signed with Callaway, the two biggest clients Nike golf had have officially found new manufacturers.