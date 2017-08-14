Tiger Woods had five substances including THC in system during DUI arrest

It’s no wonder Tiger Woods was asleep at the wheel when police found him on May 29.

Results of the toxicology report from Woods’ DUI arrest in May were made public on Monday. The report shows that five substances were found in Woods’ system, including two painkillers, a tranquilizer, a sedative, and THC.

The two painkillers he was on included Dilaudid and Vicodin; he was on Xanax, a tranquilizer typically used to combat anxiety; he used Ambien, a sleeping pill; and THC was found in his system, which is found in marijuana.

The results of the toxicology test were made public because Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program, meaning there is no longer an active criminal investigation. Woods can have the charge wiped from his record once he completes the program.

Woods announced in July that he had completed a treatment program. He was forthcoming about the DUI arrest, saying publicly that he had passed out because he was mixing multiple medications.