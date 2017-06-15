US Open blimp catches fire, crashes (Video)
Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p
— Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017
The blimp caught fire and crashed at the US Open. The crew had to parachute out. https://t.co/nVAghYUe7x
— Jonathan Kealing (@JKealing) June 15, 2017
The blimp crash was far from the course but the smoke that rose above the trees afterwards was terrifying.
— Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) June 15, 2017
Blimp went down east of the #USOpen #ErinHills pic.twitter.com/cUziaj2Y4K
— Brian Fluno (@luckeydogg) June 15, 2017
FOX Sports 1 later reported that the blimp was unaffiliated with the U.S. Open and that the pilot was being treated. The network also shared some footage of the blimp appearing to explode after it landed on the ground:
FS1 is reporting the pilot of the blimp that went down is being treated, they captured video of the wreckage exploding pic.twitter.com/rn65q9gF2G
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 15, 2017