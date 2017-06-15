US Open blimp catches fire, crashes (Video)

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

The blimp caught fire and crashed at the US Open. The crew had to parachute out. https://t.co/nVAghYUe7x — Jonathan Kealing (@JKealing) June 15, 2017

The blimp crash was far from the course but the smoke that rose above the trees afterwards was terrifying. — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) June 15, 2017

FOX Sports 1 later reported that the blimp was unaffiliated with the U.S. Open and that the pilot was being treated. The network also shared some footage of the blimp appearing to explode after it landed on the ground: