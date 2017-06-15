Ad Unit
Thursday, June 15, 2017

US Open blimp catches fire, crashes (Video)

June 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

chuting out.

FOX Sports 1 later reported that the blimp was unaffiliated with the U.S. Open and that the pilot was being treated. The network also shared some footage of the blimp appearing to explode after it landed on the ground:


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus