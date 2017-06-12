Bray Wyatt divorce: Allegedly caught cheating on wife with ring announcer JoJo
The wife of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has filed for divorce alleging that her husband cheated on her. What’s more is that a report pegs Wyatt as having an affair with WWE ring announcer, JoJo.
The Daily Mail shares news of the divorce, and they say wife Samantha Rotunda has filed for divorce in Florida from Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda. Though JoJo is not named in the divorce documents, The Daily Mail says Samantha’s lawyer has records proving Bray has been in constant contact with JoJo. JoJo is the daughter of former MLB player, Jose Offerman.
Wyatt reportedly has filed an injunction in response to his wife’s divorce filing in which he seeks her silence about their split.
Wyatt and his wife are college sweethearts and were married in 2012. Samantha says they have been separated since March when Bray allegedly walked out on his wife and two children.