Floyd Mayweather dating former reality TV star Abi Clarke?

Floyd Mayweather Jr is preparing for his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor, and he reportedly has a new lady by his side in the meantime.

According to The Sun, Mayweather has been dating former British reality TV star Abigail Clarke. The two met in Las Vegas not long after Clarke broke up with pro soccer player Rob Davies, and a source told The Sun that Clarke was “blown away by (Mayweather’s) sense of humor and generosity.”

“Although she knew about his reputation as a party animal, she’s been pleasantly surprised and discovered he’s actually a really lovely guy,” the source claimed. “He made sure they were friends first, before trying to take it further. He’s really helped mend her broken heart and heal her scars.”

That doesn’t sound like the Floyd we know — you know, the guy who loves strip clubs so much he could be opening his own.

Clarke is reportedly planning to join Mayweather next month for undefeated boxer’s highly-anticipated bout against McGregor.

You can see some photos of Clarke here.

