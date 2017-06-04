Kevin Durant old girlfriend was ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay

How’s this for a TV connection? Kevin Durant dated “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay when he was in college, according to a new report.

US Weekly says Durant’s college girlfriend was Lindsay, who is the main figure in Season 13 of “The Bachelorette.”

“The Bachelorette” is a popular reality TV dating show on ABC, the same network that carries the NBA Finals in which Durant is competing for the Golden State Warriors.

Durant went to college at Texas for one year before leaving for the NBA. Lindsay is three years older than the basketball phenom.

“They broke up when she went to law school. It was a pretty serious relationship,” a source told US.

Durant has gone on to have other relationships. He was briefly engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright, but the two later broke up.