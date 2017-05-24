Lance Armstrong, girlfriend Anna Hansen are engaged

Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen are finally planning to tie the knot.

On Tuesday, Armstrong shared a photo on Instagram that showed Hansen with a ring on her left ring finger. The former cyclist captioned the photo “She said…. YES!!!!”

Armstrong and Hansen have been dating for nearly 10 years and have two children together — a 7-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Armstrong also has three children with his ex-wife Kristin Richard, whom he divorced in 2003.

The engagement has seemed like a long time coming. If you want to know how deep the love between Armstrong and Hansen runs, just read about the time the future Mrs. Armstrong took the blame for Lance after he hit two parked cars.

Congratulations to the happy couple.