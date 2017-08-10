High school football player dies after being hit in head by log during workout

A high school football player in New York died on Thursday after being hit in the head by a log during a team conditioning drill, police say.

Joshua Mileto, a 16-year-old junior at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, died after being hit by a log he and four others were carrying. The athletes were participating in a strength and conditioning camp for football players at the school when the accident occurred. One of the drills involved five athletes carrying a log overhead.

Mileto was taken to a nearby hospital that morning and pronounced dead. Less than two hours after Mileto’s injury from being hit by the log was reported, another player from the team was taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to Newsday.

Newsday says six to seven adults, including coaches and trainers, were present for the workouts, which involved members of the JV and varsity teams.